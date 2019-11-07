Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Valvoline from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.
NYSE VVV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 1,794,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,035. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after buying an additional 993,754 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 463.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 795,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after buying an additional 491,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
