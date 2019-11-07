Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Valvoline from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 1,794,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,035. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after buying an additional 993,754 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 463.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 795,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after buying an additional 491,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

