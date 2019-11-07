ValuEngine Upgrades SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to Buy

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLOW. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of FLOW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 152,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,952. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the second quarter worth $31,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at $28,111,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 133.4% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 630,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 360,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at $9,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

