ValuEngine Upgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to “Hold”

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. 1,303,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,529. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Conor Murphy purchased 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $745,783.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt purchased 12,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 436,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

