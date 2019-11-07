ValuEngine Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEO. Bank of America cut Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

NYSE TEO opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 2,108.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.