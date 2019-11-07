ValuEngine Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on National CineMedia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 694,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,900. The company has a market capitalization of $669.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.78%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in National CineMedia by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in National CineMedia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 640,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

