ValuEngine Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.88.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, reaching $290.86. 291,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,480. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 41,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Adobe by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

