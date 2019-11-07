ValuEngine Downgrades Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.96.

Shares of STXB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 49,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

