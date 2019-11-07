ValuEngine Downgrades SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Aegis began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

SCYX traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.19. 1,537,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.36.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 141.28%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

