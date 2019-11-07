ValuEngine Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on Conn’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. 321,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,165. The company has a market capitalization of $696.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $401.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,928.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,321,000 after buying an additional 183,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conn’s by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 186,498 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 24.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 95,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Conn’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

