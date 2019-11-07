Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

