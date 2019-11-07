VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.02. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 11,803 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on EGY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, GMP Securities began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 96.56% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,732 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

