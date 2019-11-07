Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 14,777,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,316,346. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.