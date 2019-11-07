Usca Ria LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 553 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of VMware by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,896,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,008 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. TheStreet raised VMware from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

In other news, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,837,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.70. The company had a trading volume of 487,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.