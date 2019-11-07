Usca Ria LLC Invests $88,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 462,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

