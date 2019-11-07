Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,517 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,103. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

