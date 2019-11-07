USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Shares Down 0.8%

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.58, approximately 7,369 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

