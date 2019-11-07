USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE USAC opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.28. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -488.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

