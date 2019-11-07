US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 2,631,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. US Foods has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

