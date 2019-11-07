Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will post sales of $33.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.55 million and the lowest is $33.54 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.23 million to $137.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.39 million, with estimates ranging from $137.60 million to $142.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE UBA opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $977.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

In other news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $123,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

