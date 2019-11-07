UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.96 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and $29.96 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00222313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.01444067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00120619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.