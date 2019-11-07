Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $950.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,371.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,444,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,849,147.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,967 shares of company stock worth $664,552. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

