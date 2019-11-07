Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

UNVR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,277. Univar has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 4,878 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $100,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,492.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Stavropoulos purchased 5,118 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the second quarter worth $68,000.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

