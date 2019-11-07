United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

