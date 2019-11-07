United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 56,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,317.00 and a beta of -0.13. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

