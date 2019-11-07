United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.44

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.27.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,924 shares of company stock valued at $347,834 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 186.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

