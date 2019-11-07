United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,087 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.01. 12,600,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,452,375. The company has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

