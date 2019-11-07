Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 370.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 179,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

