Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,530 ($59.19) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,883.50 ($63.81).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,648.50 ($60.74). 1,081,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,719.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,859.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 35.76 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.