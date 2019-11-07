Unify (UNIFY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,514.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Unify has a market cap of $124,931.00 and $2,514.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unify has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00670001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001226 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

