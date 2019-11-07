UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.38 ($16.73).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

