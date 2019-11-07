UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Buys $22,479.66 in Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Greg M. Graves bought 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.73 per share, for a total transaction of $22,479.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,237.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $67.11 on Thursday. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,381,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,957,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

