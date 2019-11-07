Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 53202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,874,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

