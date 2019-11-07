Ultiledger (ULT) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00222161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.01428307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00120164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,492,286 tokens.

Ultiledger's official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

