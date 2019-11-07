UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.92

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKCM opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.04. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.90 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.56.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

