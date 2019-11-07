UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLN. Barclays upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,231.50 ($42.23).

LON:DLN traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,538 ($46.23). 96,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,775 ($36.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,427.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,210.95.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.66), for a total value of £349,400 ($456,552.99). Also, insider Simon P. Silver bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

