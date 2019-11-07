UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABF. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,070 ($40.11) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,891 ($37.78).

Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,426 ($31.70). 519,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,242.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,377.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 1,110 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,231 ($29.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,764.10 ($32,358.68).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

