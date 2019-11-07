Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $26.94

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.82, but opened at $26.94. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 44,603,684 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $54.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,085,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 837.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

