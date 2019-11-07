Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.61.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $360,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,474 shares of company stock worth $2,684,259. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Twitter by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Twitter by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

