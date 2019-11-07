Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. On average, analysts expect Twin River Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRWH shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, insider Stephen H. Capp bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.