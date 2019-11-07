Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of TWIN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 2,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,859. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

