Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini updated its FY19 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,810. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

TPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

