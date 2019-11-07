Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -4.50

News coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a media sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUES traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 156,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 318,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,224.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

