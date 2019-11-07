Truegame Price Tops $0.0050 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a market cap of $416,614.00 and $40,858.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00222313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.01444067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00120619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.