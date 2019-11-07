Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.79, approximately 49,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 779,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

TROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tronox by 26.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $96,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

