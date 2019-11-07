Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Trivago stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 599,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Trivago has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

TRVG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

