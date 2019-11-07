Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.62

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 142248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

