Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Shares Up 19.4%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.68, 550,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 175,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 332.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 87.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
