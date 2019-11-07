Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Shares Up 19.4%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.68, 550,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 175,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 332.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 87.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

