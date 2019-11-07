Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.52

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 139561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

