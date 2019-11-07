Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 136.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

