Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 16,911,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

